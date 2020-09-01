Odyssey Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Odyssey has a market cap of $3.63 million and $272,230.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00134860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.12 or 0.01657040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00195623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177300 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00207082 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Huobi, FCoin, Gate.io, Upbit, LBank, CoinTiger and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

