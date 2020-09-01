Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 358,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,821,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 235,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,931,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

