Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $44.63 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

