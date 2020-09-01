Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.