Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

