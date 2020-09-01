Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

OSH opened at $44.63 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

