NXP Semiconductors NV Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the semiconductor provider on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.