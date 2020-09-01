Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NVS stock opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

