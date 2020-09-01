Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Lowered to $56.25 at Scotiabank

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $56.75 to $56.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.42% from the stock’s current price.

CDPYF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.50 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

