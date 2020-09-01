Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Lifted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $208.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

