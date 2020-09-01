Niobium Coin Market Cap Reaches $964,825.11 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $964,825.11 and $293.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

