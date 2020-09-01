NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NINOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.46. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

