Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases C$33,200.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$33,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,555,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,862,863.72.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 70,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$119,700.00.

TSE:NHK opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The company has a market cap of $87.11 million and a PE ratio of -16.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research report on Friday.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

