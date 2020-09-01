Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases C$32,200.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,575,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,417,266.62.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 70,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,700.00.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 million and a P/E ratio of -16.08.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research note on Friday.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

