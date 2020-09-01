Neutrino USD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.51 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.01661197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00194218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00208371 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 28,435,608 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

