Nestree Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Nestree has a market cap of $7.94 million and $1.32 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,189,181 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

