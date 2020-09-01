Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 123 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 123 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 101 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 112.29.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.