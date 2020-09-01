Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 120 price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NESN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 112.29.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

