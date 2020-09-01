NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. NEM has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $227.95 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded up 73% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Iquant, B2BX and HitBTC.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptomate, Koineks, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitbns, Livecoin, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Liquid, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, Cryptopia, Indodax, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, CoinTiger, COSS, Coinsuper, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Coinbe, Kryptono, Binance, Zaif and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

