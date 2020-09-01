Navient Corp (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

