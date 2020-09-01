National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.98. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.95.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.98. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$109.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total value of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,579.70. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.27, for a total value of C$715,978.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,540.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

