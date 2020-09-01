National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 1,392,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,314,000 after buying an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,456 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,873 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1105 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

