Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.49 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $300.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00003694 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,918.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.68 or 0.02355054 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00735043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010693 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.