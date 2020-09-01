Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) vs. EQT (NYSE:EQT) Critical Analysis

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

This table compares Murphy Oil and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 10.64% -1.36% -0.65% EQT -54.71% -0.31% -0.16%

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Murphy Oil and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 10 3 0 2.07 EQT 1 3 9 0 2.62

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $13.81, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. EQT has a consensus price target of $15.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than EQT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.75 $1.15 billion $0.87 15.79 EQT $4.42 billion 0.92 -$1.22 billion $0.83 19.12

Murphy Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.