Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.31 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.61 or 0.05981611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

