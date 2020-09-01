MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,109.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 95.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSA. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. Insiders have sold 76,579 shares of company stock worth $9,527,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

