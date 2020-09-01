Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $278,485.53 in Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,613,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

