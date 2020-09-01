Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s plan to acquire E*Trade Financial is expected to provide support to its Wealth Management segment. Its focus on corporate lending operations and strength in Investment Management operations will likely aid the top line. Also, the company is aiming to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital-market driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Higher costs is another concern. Nevertheless, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value in the quarters ahead through efficient capital deployments.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

MS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. 63,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

