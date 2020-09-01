Morgan Stanley Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $98.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $93.09.
In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
