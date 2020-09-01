Morgan Stanley Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $98.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $93.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

