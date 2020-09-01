Mooncoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $120.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and $120.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00524489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,024,903,833 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

