Momo (MOMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Momo to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MOMO opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Momo has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

