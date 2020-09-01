Mohan Maheswaran Sells 5,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $293,000.00.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $817,950.00.

SMTC opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

