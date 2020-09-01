Mohan Maheswaran Sells 5,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $293,000.00.
Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $817,950.00.
SMTC opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.