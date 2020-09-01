Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.13.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after buying an additional 262,811 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.