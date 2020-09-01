Misonix (MSON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Misonix stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. Misonix has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSON shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

