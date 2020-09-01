Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Metalla Royalty & Streaming to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors 723 2771 2541 92 2.33

Metalla Royalty & Streaming currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors -12.02% 1.99% 1.35%

Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 34.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million N/A -70.23 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors $1.76 billion $147.68 million 45.90

Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Metalla Royalty & Streaming peers beat Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

