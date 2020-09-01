Mesoblast limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mesoblast in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MESO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

MESO opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 3.51. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

