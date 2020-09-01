Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 705,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

