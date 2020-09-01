MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $6.26. MediciNova shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 2,107 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNOV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MediciNova by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MediciNova by 121.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MediciNova by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.