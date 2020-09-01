Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.52 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $220.84. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

