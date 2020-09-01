Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $220.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.23.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

