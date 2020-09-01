MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stake Reduced by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 466.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $10,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

