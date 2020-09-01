MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $202,750.00.

NYSE:MBI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 598.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

