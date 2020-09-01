MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $202,750.00.
NYSE:MBI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.96.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
