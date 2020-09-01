MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MBI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.96. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 598.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth $57,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

