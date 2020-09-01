Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTRX stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

