Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $415.00. The company traded as high as $367.25 and last traded at $366.12, with a volume of 3544700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $356.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.