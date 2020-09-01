Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.66

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 24275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,926 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

