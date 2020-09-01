Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.66

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 24275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,926 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
