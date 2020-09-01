Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.