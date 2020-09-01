Mark Price Eaton Sells 75,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,000.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.76. K92 Mining Inc has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 37.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.45.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

