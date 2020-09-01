Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

