Lululemon Athletica inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.76.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $375.67 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $384.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.